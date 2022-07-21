Excalibur Management Corp Buys 377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

