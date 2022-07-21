Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 395,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

