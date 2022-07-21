Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.19. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $161.70 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

