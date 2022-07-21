Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 61,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,244. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

