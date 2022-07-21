Excalibur Management Corp Has $483,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,225. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

