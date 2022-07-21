Excalibur Management Corp Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,517 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $605,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $14,847,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $363,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $12,030,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

