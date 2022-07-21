Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 322 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.69. 201,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.