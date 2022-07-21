ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. ExlService makes up approximately 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

