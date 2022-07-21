F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

