F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
F.N.B. Price Performance
FNB stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.