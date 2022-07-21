FaraLand Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FaraLand has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. FaraLand has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $113,051.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
FaraLand Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
Buying and Selling FaraLand
