Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Farmers Edge stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. Farmers Edge has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

