Fear Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $366,491.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Fear

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

