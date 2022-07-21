Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 1,360 Price Target at UBS Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,660 ($31.80) to GBX 1,360 ($16.26) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,898.89.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FQVTF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 10,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.