Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

