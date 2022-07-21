FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.05. FIGS shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 58,121 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

FIGS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $73,116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

