FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FIH group Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of FIH group stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.63). 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. FIH group has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About FIH group
Featured Stories
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.