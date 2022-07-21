FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIH group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of FIH group stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.63). 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. FIH group has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

