Financial Review: A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 2.09 -$9.76 million ($0.87) -2.10 A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 30.93 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -4.92

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ekso Bionics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -90.01% -33.87% -25.75% A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.09%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

