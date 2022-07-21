Firestone Capital Management Buys 10,119 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

