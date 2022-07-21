Firestone Capital Management Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,764 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 4,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,109. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

