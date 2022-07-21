Firestone Capital Management Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,297. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

