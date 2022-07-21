Firestone Capital Management Invests $286,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,224,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 12,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,024. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

