Firestone Capital Management Purchases 700 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PWV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

