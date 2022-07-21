Firestone Capital Management Sells 32,358 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

