First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,229 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 2.76% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $60,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FFBC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 4,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,427. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

