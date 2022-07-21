First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,974. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $17,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2,514.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

