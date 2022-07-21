First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 740,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $284,090.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

