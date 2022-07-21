First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 740,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $284,090.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
