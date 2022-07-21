First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,216. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

