First Personal Financial Services Invests $159,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.3 %
SDS stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
