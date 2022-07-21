First Personal Financial Services Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.