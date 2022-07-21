First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.58

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.58 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.32). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.34), with a volume of 98,067 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.37) price target on shares of First Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.38 million and a P/E ratio of 470.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

