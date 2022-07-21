First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 33190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. CIBC lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

