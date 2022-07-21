First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as low as C$18.67 and last traded at C$19.49, with a volume of 1112054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.35. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

