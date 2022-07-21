First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

