First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 78,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.