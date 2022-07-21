First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 36,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.