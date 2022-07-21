First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $536,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

FTXH opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

