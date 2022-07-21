First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $536,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
FTXH opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $28.44.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
