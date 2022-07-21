First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 149,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

