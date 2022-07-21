FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 2.2% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 114,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 91,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,442,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 233,405 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period.

