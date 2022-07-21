Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

