FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $57,131.36 and approximately $3.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.25 or 1.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

