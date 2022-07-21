Folgory Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,919.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $13,919.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.91 or 1.00038338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.