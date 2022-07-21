Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.40 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on F. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 24,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.