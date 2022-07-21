Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Formidable ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Formidable ETF makes up 4.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 89.67% of Formidable ETF worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

