Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Up 2.4%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 1,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Formidable Fortress ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 3.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 93.14% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

