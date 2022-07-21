Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.