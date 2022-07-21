Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

