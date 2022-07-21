Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.