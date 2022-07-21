Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,211 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $78,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,027. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

