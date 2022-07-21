Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $193.29 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.52% of DuPont de Nemours worth $193,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. 13,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.