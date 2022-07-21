Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $240.23 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $240,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 439,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,095,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $266.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

