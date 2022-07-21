Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $41.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

